ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summertime often means cooling off in a pool or lake, but experts say that could spell trouble this year with more areas having limited to no lifeguard supervision.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, there’s been a change in policy that will allow unsupervised swimming at the Adirondack and Catskill campgrounds.

Campground Program Supervisor, Jessica McBride, says it’s about enhancing the customer experience. The old policy required lifeguards on duty to supervise swimming at the campgrounds and that has been in place since the campgrounds first opened.

McBride believes many families won’t even notice the difference.

“We really feel as though people on our campgrounds were already swimming a lot of times when lifeguards weren’t on duty, and so for most people it’s really not gonna change their experience, so we feel good about the transition,” said McBride.

Lifeguards will continue to supervise Lake George’s “Million Dollar Beach” and Hinckley Reservoir’s day use area.

“Because of the intended use of the patronage we thought that we would keep the lifeguards at those locations,” said McBride.

She said they’ve been talking about updating the swimming policy since the end of last season.

The Aquatics Director at the Bethlehem YMCA, Joshua Fleming, says he remembers hearing about the talks last year and finds the recent update concerning.

He says drowning can be quick and silent.

“One of the biggest things we talk about when I am teaching a lifeguarding class is how fast the drowning process starts. The drowning process starts in less than seven seconds,” said Fleming.

He says he understands why the department changed the policy but does not agree with it.

“It completely horrifies me. It is a very scary thought,” said Fleming.

Both McBride and Fleming offered water safety tips that include: staying in shallow water if you don’t know how to swim, never swimming alone, sharing your location with someone you’re not in the water with and letting that person know how to reach you and what time you should be back.

They say you should always keep a close eye on your children around water.

“There’s definitely a much higher risk of accidental drownings,” said Fleming.

He says there’s been a shortage of lifeguards since 2015 and that the problem only got worse during COVID.

After the YMCA was closed for a whole year during the pandemic, he said it’s been hard for them to rehire staff.

In an effort to get more employees hired, including lifeguards, Capital District YMCA’s are getting creative and running incentives.

Current YMCA employees in the region can refer a friend and will get $125 after the new employee’s first day and they’ll receive another $125 after the new employee completes 90 days of employment.

Fleming says the last lifeguard class they wanted to offer had to be canceled because there weren’t enough students.

Pre-qualifications to become a lifeguard include swimming 300 yards, treading water for two minutes without using your hands and grabbing a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the nine-foot section and swimming it back to the shallow side within a 1:40 seconds.