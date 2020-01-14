Life-saving gift: January is National Blood Donor Month

(NEWS10)– January is known as National Blood Donor Month, and the Red Cross is asking you to give that life-saving gift this month.

Blood donations tend to drop off during and after the holiday season, according to the American Red Cross. The organization says that nearly 13,000 donations are needed each day in order to meet the needs of hospitals and other health care facilities across the nation.

To find a blood drive near you as well as other ways to get involved, visit the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region website here.

Not sure if you are eligible to give blood? Visit the requirements page of the American Red Cross to learn more.