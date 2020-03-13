Libraries, schools and municipal buildings close to prevent spread of coronavirus

NEW YORK STATE/MASSACHUSETTS (NEWS10) — Fear of the spread of coronavirus has caused several libraries, school districts and municipal buildings across New York and Massachusetts to close. Here is a list of the closures so far:
New York:
Albany Public Library
All Branches closed Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 29
Albany City Schools
Closed March 16 until March 27
Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Bethlehem School District
Closed to students March 16 until March 20
Bethlehem Public Library
Closed until further notice
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Capital Region BOCES schools
Closed March 16 until March 20
Cobleskill-Richmondville School District
Closed March 16 until March 27
Cohoes School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Cohoes Public Library
Closed until March 27
Diocese of Albany Catholic Schools
Closed from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20
Duanesburg School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Green Island School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Guilderland Central School District
Farnsworth Middle School closed March 16-27
High school and all elementary school closed March 16-20 (unless extended under the guidance of health officials)
Guilderland Public Library
Closed until Monday, March 23
Menands School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Middleburgh School District
Closed March 16 until March 27
Mohonasen School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Niskayuna School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
North Colonie School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Saratoga County Historical Society/Brookside Museum
Closed until April 13
Schalmont School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Schenectady City Schools
Closed March 16 until March 20
Schenectady City Hall
Closed to public until at least March 20
Schoharie School District
Closed March 16 until March 27
Scotia-Glenville School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Sharon Springs School District
Closed March 16 until March 27
Shenendehowa School District
Closed to students March 16 until March 20
South Colonie School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Town of Colonie Library
Closed until further notice
United States District Court for the Northern District of New York
Voorheesville School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Watervliet School District
Closed March 16 until March 20
Massachusetts:
Clark Institute Galleries and Exhibitions
Closed effective March 14, update April 1
Mount Greylock Regional School District
Closed until March 30
North Adams Public Schools
Closed until March 30
Pittsfield Public Schools
Closed until March 30
News10 will continue to update this list as closures come into our newsroom. Make sure to check with your school district’s web page to check for updates.
