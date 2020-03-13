Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces first death in NY related to coronavirus

Libraries, schools and municipal buildings close to prevent spread of coronavirus

NEW YORK STATE/MASSACHUSETTS (NEWS10) — Fear of the spread of coronavirus has caused several libraries, school districts and municipal buildings across New York and Massachusetts to close. Here is a list of the closures so far:

New York:

Albany Public Library
All Branches closed Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 29

Albany City Schools
Closed March 16 until March 27

Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Bethlehem School District
Closed to students March 16 until March 20

Bethlehem Public Library
Closed until further notice

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Capital Region BOCES schools
Closed March 16 until March 20

Cobleskill-Richmondville School District
Closed March 16 until March 27

Cohoes School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Cohoes Public Library
Closed until March 27

Diocese of Albany Catholic Schools
Closed from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20

Duanesburg School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Green Island School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Guilderland Central School District
Farnsworth Middle School closed March 16-27
High school and all elementary school closed March 16-20 (unless extended under the guidance of health officials)  

Guilderland Public Library
Closed until Monday, March 23

Menands School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Middleburgh School District
Closed March 16 until March 27

Mohonasen School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Niskayuna School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

North Colonie School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Saratoga County Historical Society/Brookside Museum
Closed until April 13

Schalmont School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Schenectady City Schools
Closed March 16 until March 20

Schenectady City Hall
Closed to public until at least March 20

Schoharie School District
Closed March 16 until March 27

Scotia-Glenville School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Sharon Springs School District
Closed March 16 until March 27

Shenendehowa School District
Closed to students March 16 until March 20

South Colonie School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Town of Colonie Library
Closed until further notice

United States District Court for the Northern District of New York

Voorheesville School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Watervliet School District
Closed March 16 until March 20

Massachusetts:

Clark Institute Galleries and Exhibitions
Closed effective March 14, update April 1

Mount Greylock Regional School District
Closed until March 30

North Adams Public Schools
Closed until March 30

Pittsfield Public Schools
Closed until March 30

News10 will continue to update this list as closures come into our newsroom. Make sure to check with your school district’s web page to check for updates.

