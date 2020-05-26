Libraries launch project to document life during coronavirus

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Libraries in the Southern Adirondack Library System (SALS) are launching an initiative to chronicle life during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 34 libraries in the system between Hamilton, Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are asking their communities to fill out a survey, available online, to help paint the picture for their “Leaving Our Fingerprints” project.

The survey includes 20 questions, ranging from basics like name and age to more detailed questions involving the effect of the pandemic on individual lives. Entrants do not have to fill out an answer to every question.

“We want to give people agency to tell their stories, and save them for generations to come,” says Erica Freudenberger, SALS’s Outreach and Marketing Consultant. “By preserving our experiences, we can provide an unfiltered snapshot of what life was like during COVID-19 in real time.”

All information from the survey is collected anonymously.

The system can be reached online at www.sals.edu, or at efreudenberger@sals.edu with questions.

