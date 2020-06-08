Libraries collecting and connecting stories of life during coronavirus

Live Now
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 34 libraries in the Southern Adirondack Library System are used to cataloging information to get out to people. That’s what getting books and other materials to patrons comes down to, after all. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of librarians in the system has turned their efforts elsewhere,

The Leaving Our Fingerprints program is a survey to be filled out by local community members, answering 20 questions on how life during the coronavirus pandemic has affected them. At a later time, the stories chronicled will be made available for the public, possibly through multimedia means.

The survey can be found at salsblog.sals.edu.

