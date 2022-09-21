SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Liberty Church is celebrating its one hundredth anniversary Friday, September 23. The celebration will be held at the Liberty Church at 1840 Albany Street, Schenectady.

There will be a walk-through museum with static exhibits of history and highlights of the church and its activities and roots in the community over the years. A celebration service with music and creative elements including a historical video presentation also will be held. Local community leaders and civic leaders will be in attendance to help mark the event. Attendees to the event will be welcomed with hors d’oeuvres followed by a dessert reception after the Friday evening program, and a final celebration worship service will be held on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. to conclude the anniversary festivities.