ALBANY, NY – MARCH 07: A billboard calling New York Governor Andrew Cuomo a liar is seen near downtown on March 7 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Nick Montera )

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A prominent billboard sits amidst the Albany skyline displaying a message regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo. The sign reads “LIAR” in bold red letters and features the face of Gov. Cuomo.

This is the same billboard located alongside Interstate 787 that previously displayed a message which said “RESIGN NOW!” in the same style featuring bold red letters and the governor’s face.