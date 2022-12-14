SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things of My Very Own received a significant donation from Lia Cars.

The company donating $5,000 towards crisis intervention services for children in 11 counties in our region. The money comes at a time where Things of My Very Own and other not-for-profits are struggling to keep up with rising demand and inflation.

“We love the organization,” Theresa Lazzari, Marketing Director for Lia Cars, said. “Everything from this organization stays local, they do not get any funding from government, state or federal so for us it was just a no-brainer to get involved with such a great organization that helps children in crisis.”

“2022 has been a little bit of a tough year for families throughout the area and the organization as a whole,” Rayn Boncie, Executive Director and Founder of Things Of My Very Own, said. “What’s important is that the Lia Auto Group has stepped up and is committed to helping these children and families.”

Things of My Very Own is still looking for people interested in sponsoring their wish tag program for children in need. More information on how to help can be found on their website.