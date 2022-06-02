TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy held a Pride Flag Raising event with the Pride Center of the Capital Region marking the official kick-off of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in the Collar City. This event also marked the 52nd anniversary of the Pride Center of the Capital Region, the oldest continually operating Pride Center in the United States.

Last year, Troy was the first municipality in Rensselaer County to raise a pride flag. Officials say the flag-raising will be a tradition in the Collar City.

“The elected officials in this city realized the importance of recognizing the struggles of the LGBTQAI+ community and really want people to realize whether you’re a business or you’re a resident, you’re welcomed here in Troy,” said John Daniels, Pride Center Of The Capital Region Board President.

“I feel like I can truly be myself. I got three flags at home and I am only wearing one. Even at work, I plan to wear one of them almost every day of pride,” said Troy resident Tristan Williams.

The Troy City Council plans to declare June as Pride Month and a Juneteenth Resolution at this Thursday evening’s council meeting.

Resolutions:

1) Recognizing the month of June as Pride Month and that Troy and the Capital Region are home to a spectrum of LBGTQIA people who contribute to the civic life of Troy. We are an inclusive community and city.

2) Recognizing and commemorating June 19th as Juneteenth in the City of Troy, and encourage all Trojans to explore this important celebration of African American culture, history, and pride.

During the flag-raising event, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced a new city position called Director of Equity and Inclusion. They are currently seeking applicants.

A listing of 2022 Pride events is available online at www.518capitalpride.com and the Pride Center Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CapitalPrideCenter1).

Background on Pride Month: On June 28th, 1969, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City triggered demonstrations now known as the Stonewall Riots. This galvanizing moment is recognized as the catalyst for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, community to form activist organizations to advance equal rights for all people. Every June, communities like Troy across the United States celebrate Pride Month and the people who fight to secure equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-identified individuals who experienced discrimination and have historically been disenfranchised of rights afforded to other Americans.