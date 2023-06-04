GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The first full week of Pride Month is kicking off with the Glens Falls Pride Festival. For the first time in about five years, everyone in the city was able to celebrate and express themselves.

Lower Adirondack Pride, formerly known as The Bridge, regrouped in time for June’s Pride events. President of the non-profit, Cam Cardinale, says the name isn’t the only thing that has changed. “We are excited to take it back to Glens Falls. We moved it from Crandall Park back here to City Park to make the event more visible,” said Cardinale.

Members of the LGBTQ+ say being able to shine and show their true colors helps strengthen the community. That spirit of togetherness bringing a tear to attendee, Tiger Lily Dickey’s, eyes. “Very excited, a little emotional. Just getting to see everyone in their element and being themselves,” described Dickey.

Drag queen, Ms. Kitten Kaboodle, says being seen as role model for the group is a big responsibility. Even so, she wouldn’t change it for the world. “Other people who don’t feel accepted get to see us succeeding and thriving in the world. It helps them see that they are not alone,” explained Ms. Kitten Kaboodle.

Allies say they are happy to see the community receive more support each year. Attendee, Ellie Koch, shares how her friends and family have learned to love themselves through events like these. “I feel like a bunch more people have come out because they feel more safe around the people that accept them. It’s very nice to have it local,” stated Koch.

Lower Adirondack Pride has more in store, long after Pride Month is over. “We’re so excited to bring 12 month programming for the LGBTQI+ community to Glens Falls. It’s such a crucial need and there’s a big gap for it,” described Cardinale.