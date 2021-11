COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lexington Road and York Road in Cohoes are scheduled to be closed for paving on November 2 starting at 7 a.m. The city said all vehicles must be removed from the street during the work period.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and use caution when traveling in the area.

More information about road work and news in Cohoes can be found on the city’s website.