Lewis Brice performs before opening for Lee Brice at the Palace Theatre

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday night Lewis Brice will open for his brother, Lee Brice, at the Palace Theatre in Albany.

The rising country singer has been named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “New Country Artists You Need to Know” and Billboard’s “Country Artists to Watch in 2018”.

He is the brother of fellow country music singer, Lee Brice, who is headlining the show at the Palace Theatre and is known for hits like: “Hard to Love,” “Love Like Crazy,” “I Drive Your Truck,” and “Rumor” among others.

Lee helped Lewis co-produce his debut self-titled EP, which was released via Pump House Music on July 14th, 2017. Lewis tells News10’s Ryan Peterson that he and his brother are constantly writing while on the road.

“We’re always working when we’re out here,” Lewis said of him and his brother, adding – “I get to open up the show, so I get to kind of talk about him before then and kind of pick on him a little, ya know, get the crowd really excited.”

Lewis says tonight fans can expect a lot of high energy even though it will just be him and his guitar tonight.

Check out his acoustic performances, exclusively at the News10 ABC studios, below:

“Nothing but the TV On” by Lewis Brice