Level 3 sex offenders among inmates released from Monroe County Jail

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Eight registered sex offenders have been released from the Monroe County Jail as part of a statewide order coming from the Department of Corrections and Community Services.

The Monroe County Sheriffs office says over 50 prisoners were released from the Monroe County Jail on Saturday. Nine of those inmates are now staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Greece.

Among the inmates at the Holiday Inn Express are four registered sex offenders. Three are registered as level 3 sex offenders, deemed by the court system as most likely to re-offend. All three level 3 offenders at the Holiday Inn were convicted for the rape of minors.

“It doesn’t make any sense. If you could present an argument to me that makes sense, I’m willing to listen. But this doesn’t make any sense,” says Patrick Phelan, the Greece Chief of Police.

The inmates were moved to the Holiday Inn Express after the DOCCS was ordered to release low-level technical parole violators, amid concerns that COVID-19 has spread in local prisons.

“You have a violent criminal who’s done time in state prison, who’s been given the chance of parole, and not followed the conditions of their parole. That’s who you’re talking about right now,” Phelan says.

Phelan is critical of the DOCCS decision to release inmates, saying he should have been notified, as these inmates post a threat to the community.

“We weren’t told by anyone,” Phelan says. “I think good practice would be, if you’re going to release convicted felons, some of them very violent some of those level 3 sex offenders, you might want to give law enforcement the heads up.”

DOCCS says it made decisions on who to release based on a “review of the underlying technical violation, not the original crime.”

In a statement, the department says, “This significant action is being taken in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in local jails over the past few days and weeks. Our top priority remains the public health and safety of New Yorkers during this global public health emergency and this measure will further protect a vulnerable population from contracting and transmitting this infectious disease.”

LATEST STORIES: