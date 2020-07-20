Level 3 sex offender facing charge after inappropriate interaction with teen

Richard Winnie was arrested after police say he had inappropriate interactions with a teen, violating his parole for a previous sex abuse conviction.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department has arrested level 3 sex offender Richard Winnie, 33, of Lake Luzerne. They say he had inappropriate interactions with juvenile coworkers.

He has been charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child for his alleged interactions with a teen under the age of 16.

Winnie is a level 3 sex offender which is classified as the highest likelihood to re-offend as a result of a Sexual Abuse conviction involving a 14 and 15-year-old female in 2007.

Winnie was arrested and returned to the Warren County Correctional Facility where he is being held for violating the conditions of his release by Parole.

