Letters issued to ensure fair, safe learning environment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James and State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issued two letters to schools outlining school safety measures throughout the state.

The first letter outlines the duties for all school resource officers to protect the rights of all students.

The second letter outlines the obligation for all school districts to make sure that they are fairly administering their discipline policies.

Each letter aims to ensure that all students in New York have access to a safe and supporting learning environment.