Lehigh to enact temporary layoffs at Glens Falls, Moreau sites

(NEWS10) – Lehigh Cement Company LLC announced Monday that most of their cement-making work at their Glens Falls plant and Moreau quarry would cease due to slowdown in demand across their servicing region throughout New England.

Lehigh announced that they would have to lay off 54 of their 90 employees between the two sites. Those layoffs, which will occur over the next two weeks, are intended to be temporary. The company will pay for the health insurance of all affected employees, and will be offering help in seeking unemployment and other aid.

“We deeply regret the need to make this difficult decision, which is happening at most Lehigh

Hanson operations throughout the United States,” the release read. “Prior to the tragic onset of COVID-19, all indications were that this was going to be a strong construction season. We look forward to the day when our nation’s health is no longer at such risk and our customers’ demand for cement products returns, so we can welcome our employees back and resume full operations.”

The Glens Falls plant will continue finish cement grinding, and will service local needs with the abundance of cement they now have ready to use.

The news came the same day as the announcement that over 300 Glens Falls Hospital employees were being furloughed due to low traffic.

