GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October 1st is considered by many as the unofficial kick-off of Halloween festivities. From LEGO pumpkins to a zombie cheer crew, LEGOLAND New York Resort transformed its park into a Halloween getaway for its Brick-or-Treat Monster Party.

“Come in costume; dress as your favorite monster,” Matt Besterman, Public Relations Manager, said. “It’s a Monster Party, and there are Brick or Treat stations throughout the whole theme park.”

Throughout the park, LEGO Master Model Builders like Joey Klusnik were able to create hundreds of Halloween characters and features, like a giant wheelchair-accessible LEGO pumpkin made of 600,000 LEGO bricks and a pumpkin patch made with more than 250 LEGO pumpkins in the Miniland section of the park.

“I love it so much. Building legos is my favorite thing, and I’m so glad that I get to do that every single day,” Joey Klusnik, LEGO Master Model Builder, said.

Also, in the Miniland section, there is a ghost scavenger hunt for anyone looking for a challenge.

“To see how many they can find,” Klusnik said. “We also have two of our past winners of the Mini Monster contest, which is a contest we hold on our social media platforms. Kids get to send us their ideas.”

And the Master Builders are able to bring those ideas to life. But Parker Northup was one of the many kids to be excited to indulge in the LEGO experience.

“I’m really excited because I’ve never been here before,” he said.

And his mom, Joyce Northup, shared that she is more excited to witness his first experience at the park while also building memories as a family.

“Just seeing everybody play, have fun, and build stuff,” she said.

The Brick-or-Treat Monster Party will take place on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of October. There will also be an adult night on October 11th for the LEGO fans who are young at heart. But park officials say this is the main reason why people of a variety of ages love coming to the park.

“Not just kids under 12, but also for the whole family,” Besterman said. “What makes Legoland special is that we’re a theme park for the whole family.”