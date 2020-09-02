Lego sales are surging during the pandemic

(CNN) — Add Lego to the list of companies that is benefiting from people spending more time at home.

The Danish toy maker said Wednesday that sales jumped 14% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same time period last year.

CEO Niels Christiansen pointed to investments in e-commerce as crucial during a period in which retail stores were shut.

It is not just Lego, video game companies have also seen a surge in sales since social distancing restrictions have encouraged people to find new ways to pass the time.

Nintendo’s operating profit more than quadrupled in its most recent quarter.

