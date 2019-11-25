Legislation will make easier to travel by trail in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legislation signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo aims to make it easier to travel by trail in New York State.

Gearing up for the opening of the Empire State Trail next year, a new law is putting the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to work to create a master plan.

“When that opens at the end of next year, it is expected it is expected to hit over 8.6 million visitors per year,” Pat Fahy, Assemblymember, said.

The route of the trail will span 750 miles throughout the state. Supporters hope it will boost ecotourism and connectivity.

“The Empire State Trail is one route, but it’s really meant to serve as the spine for a network of trails and that’s what this legislation is so important for,” Andy Beers, Empire State Trail Director, said.

They say it will also increase property values and boost business.

“With this piece of legislation we have a vision where all parts of the state are going to be able to realize that economic potential and this bill has put us on a path to make that a reality,” Dylan Carey, Parks & Trails New York, said.

According to Assemblywoman Fahy’s office, there are currently 1,000 miles of trail in New York State.

The Empire State Trail budget was approved for $200 million in 2017.