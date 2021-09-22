Legislation to exempt small landlords facing COVID-related financial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Senator Michelle Hinchey introduced a bill (S.7390) to suspend late fees, interest, and penalties on property taxes owed by small landlords with five or fewer rental units, who have been negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.

The legislation proposes the declaration of the state disaster executive order No. 202 of 2020 through the August 31, 2021 emergency, where such small rental businesses have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“I am proud to introduce new legislation to exempt small landlords from late fees, interest, and penalties accrued on their property taxes,” Sen. Hinchey said. “This is a common-sense measure that will protect small landlords, whose income streams have all but stopped, from being penalized for a situation completely out of their control.”

Residents can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERAP), or contact the Senator’s office at (845) 331-3810 for help with their application.