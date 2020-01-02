Legislation signed to improve elevator safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legislation has been signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to help improve elevator safety across the state. This new law requires all individuals engaged in the design, construction, inspection, maintenance and repair of elevators or other automated people moving conveyances to be licensed by New York State.

The law also establishes the New York State Elevator Safety and Standards Advisory Board to help enforce current regulations and make recommendations for elevator safety.

“For too long unsafe and defective elevators have led to unnecessary injuries and even deaths, and this new law will help ensure all individuals working with elevators have the proper training and credentials to make sure these machines meet the safety standards necessary to provide reliable service,” said Governor Cuomo.