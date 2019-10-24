Legislation signed to make voter ballots easier to read

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New legislation signed on Thursday aims to make ballots easier to understand for voters. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a package of bills to make election ballots easier to read and to allow voters to be better informed about the content of ballots. The Voter Friendly Ballot Act requires boards of election to create a ballot layout that is straightforward and simple to read.

The legislation also makes it a requirement to better inform voters when a ballot is two-sided and requires boards of election to post sample ballots on their websites prior to each election as soon as the relevant information becomes available.

“Voting is a fundamental right and there should never be a situation where that right is infringed on just because the ballot isn’t clear. These measures will bolster the progress we’ve made to improve voting access by ensuring ballots clearly lay out the choices and there is no confusion when New Yorkers walk into the voting booth.” Governor Andrew Cuomo, (D) New York

This act takes effect on January 1, 2021.