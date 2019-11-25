Legislation signed establishing hate crime recognition training for law enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legislation has been signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo establishing a hate crime recognition training program for law enforcement across New York. The law directs the Municipal Police Training Council to work alongside the New York State Division of Human Rights and Hate Crimes Task Force to develop policies and make sure law enforcement officers are properly trained to respond to hate crimes.

“Hatred has no place in New York State and we will continue taking aggressive measures to stamp out hate whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head,” Governor Cuomo said. “This measure will provide our law enforcement with the tools they need to identify and respond to hate crimes – moving us one step closer to a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Empire State for all.”

The governor said while New York has some of the strongest protection from hate crimes recent incidents have highlighted a need for better training in recognizing and responding to hate crimes for local law enforcement.