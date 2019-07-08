Legislation eyes statewide standards for police body cameras

BOSTON (AP) – As more communities deploy police body cameras, a bill in Massachusetts looks to set statewide standards and regulations for the devices.

The proposal is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday before the Legislature’s Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. It calls for a task force that would develop a “uniform code” for body-worn cameras and procedures for handling the recordings that are made.

Under the bill, the task force would consist of 17 members, including legislators, police officials, a judge and a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The measure would not mandate that all police officers wear body cameras. But the task force would seek consistent policies and minimum requirements for law enforcement agencies that use the devices.