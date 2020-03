(CNN) — Legendary singer Kenny Rogers has died.

His family announced on his Twitter account, that he died Friday from natural causes at home surrounded by family.

The Grammy award winner was known for chart toppers like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” and “Islands in the Stream.”

Rogers’ career spanned more than six decades.

He had 24 number-one hits, and had been voted the “favorite singer of all time” in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.

Rogers was 81 years old.