Legendary News10 anchor Dick Wood passes away

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – WTEN is remembering news anchor Dick Wood who died today at the age of 91. He was a fixture on the WTEN news desk for decades.

Wood was in the broadcast news business for 50-years. He anchored WTEN’s 6 o’clock and 11 o’clock newscasts from 1973 to 1991. Before coming to Albany, Wood spent 10 years at WJAR in Rhode Island.

Wood was also known for his many tv commercials selling products after his days on the news desk. We last saw him during a surprise car parade celebrating his 90th birthday last November.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

