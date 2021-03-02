Legal representation regarding Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is set to testify for the first time since the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with lawmakers likely to press him on whether the bureau adequately communicated with other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence that day.

Questions about the FBI's preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray's appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He's also likely to be pressed on how the FBI is confronting the national security threat from white nationalists and domestic violent extremists, and whether the bureau has adequate resources to address the problem.