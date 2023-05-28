ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey states the town learned the bus was originally intended to head to Albany, citing its designation as a ‘sanctuary city,’ but it was then suggested to head to Colonie and arrive at the Sure Stay Best Western on Wolf Road between 12:30 am and 1:30 am early Sunday morning.

Crummey says he learned this information from Albany County Executive Dan McCoy late Friday evening. He takes issue with this following Albany County’s State of Emergency regarding the migrant crisis that was declared by McCoy this week, claiming there was not a coordinated effort between county, state, and local officials and that Mayor Adams violated the county’s emergency order.

But Mayor Kathy Sheehan says that Albany County has already been working collaboratively with Mayor Adams for some time.

“This has been something that the Mayor of New York City has been signaling for a number of weeks. And it has been something that we have been working on for a number of months,” she said.

According to Albany officials, they were informed on Saturday morning that there were two buses. One would be directed to a hotel in the city of Albany and another to a hotel on Wolf Road in Colonie.

“That changed very, very late,” Mayor Sheehan said.“It was in the evening that I learned that it was only 24 individuals and that they [would] go to the hotel in Colonie.”

Mayor Sheehan says while contacting New York City officials, she made it clear that if they were to pick a hotel location on Wolf Road- the Town Supervisor of Colonie would need to be included in all communications.

“To suggest that the Mayor of Albany is sending Asylum Seekers from New York City to anywhere is ludicrous. And it is notably false- it’s a lie. And I have been working to ensure that anyone that comes into our community is safe. And it was my hope that my fellow elected officials in Albany County would do the same.”

Sheehan also says there have already been legal migrants sent to the capital region. On arrival, they receive resources from local non-profit organizations to assist with the immigration process.

“Assuring that they are kept safe and have the resources that they need to pursue their asylum petitions,” she said.

News10 has reached out to Mayor Adam’s office for comment but has yet to hear back.