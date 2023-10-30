SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a jury’s verdict convicting Nelson Patino of murder, attempted murder and assault, his defense attorneys called out a lack of intersection between mental health and the criminal justice system.

In last week’s murder trial, attorneys for Patino attempted to argue he was not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect, a type of defense rarely used in trial.

“It’s not used very often because the burden is so high and I think that’s part of the problem,” Michael McDermott, Patino’s attorney, said. “The criminal justice system makes it difficult for people with mental health issues to be treated differently.”

Following the verdict, McDermott called out the lack of intersection between mental health and the criminal justice system. Paul DerOhannesian, a local attorney, said psychiatric problems can be a challenge to prove in court.

“Whether it’s prior mental health history, records, but also how the individual behaves in the community at the time of the offense, before the offense, lay witness testimony, most individuals can’t successfully assert the defense based on just a psychiatric examination,” DerOhannesian said. “I think you need more to have faith in the opinion of the mental health expert.”

DerOhannesian said a lack of understanding can create additional obstacles for the jury as they deliberate. In some cases, defendants who succeed in using that defense could serve more time in a mental health facility.

“I think not knowing what happens to an individual, I think there’s a sense that somehow someone is getting away with something and that’s not necessarily correct,” DerOhannesian said. “The instruction the jury gets does not really do a good job explaining what the consequences are.”

Patino will be sentenced in December.