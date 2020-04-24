Legal Aid of NENY provides COVID-19 civil legal assistance to residents with low or no income

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern N.Y. (LASNNY) has launched a new COVID-19 response program to help provide free civil legal guidance to people who can’t afford it. They have created a legal line with extended hours and updated their website with the most current information to help New Yorkers deal with a range of issues including the receipt of stimulus money, unemployment benefits, housing, taxes, family court issues, and debt collection.

The organization says they are preparing for an increase in assistance requests, especially after the state reopens the economy and moratoriums on things like rent and debt end. They say they are worried about what it will mean for people.

“We hear about people who are missing rent payments, (again) due to unemployment or due to confusion about the moratorium. We’re still getting calls about consumer debt disputes, so medical debt or other kinds of consumer debt, and we are very concerned about people who are being denied unemployment benefits,” says LASNNY Executive Director, Lillian Moy.

Some of the questions LASNNY has been fielding in the Capital Region is for unemployment benefits denials and child-custody questions. Moy says she and her staff have been working hard and acting quickly to provide the most up-to-date information to clients.

“Just earlier this week there was a 36-hour deadline for Social Security Disability recipients with kids, to file on the IRS website so they could get their economic stimulus payments immediately instead of waiting until next year when they file their 2020 taxes and we made a special effort to get the word out to clients and I hope it was successful,” says Moy.

Moy says she wants people to take advantage of the information provided on their website and legal line, “I’m pretty proud of the COVID-19 legal lifelines on the website so I hope people will go there…or to LawHelpNY which is another great resource for self-help materials here in N.Y.”

