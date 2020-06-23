Learning the perfect pitch with Hilton Piano Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we continue to cope with coronavirus pandemic, it’s an important reminder to make time for yourself and find new ways to destress.​

For many out there, that means picking up your instrument and making music from the comfort of your own home.​ Bob Hilton, the owner of the Hilton Piano Center in Albany says that playing piano, or just about any instrument, is therapeutic, especially during these unprecedented times.

Hilton says the art of playing music promotes creativity, keeps the mind active and is a great way to connect with family and friends.​

“It really becomes a lifetime journey. A lot of people ask that question, ‘how long is it going to take me to play?’ well what do you call playing right?,” Hilton said. “It starts off simple but eventually I guess I relate it to exercise. Some people who join a fitness (club), nobody likes to start exercising but eventually it becomes a way of life.”​

The Hilton Piano Center has been around since the 1930s and they say just actually starting and constantly learning is one of the most rewarding feelings. Through virtual lessons offered, there’s never a bad time to learn.