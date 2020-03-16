Learning new skills, staying busy while in self-quarantine

(NEWS10) — A number of people are going into self quarantine as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As a result people are getting more creative and finding time to work on hobbies and activities they otherwise may not have time to.

One example is Giannis Antentokuonmpo, Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star and 2020 MVP favorite. The video his girlfriend posted to twitter is showing his attempt at picking up a new skill while the NBA’s season is suspended.

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back… @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

The video quickly going viral, shows Giannis’ attempt at strumming his best rendition of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” His girlfriend pokes fun at him saying, “This is why we need basketball back.”