Learners double in number for Invasive Species Awareness Week

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York DEC is holding a boat washing demonstration at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Adirondack Welcome Center in Queensbury.

"New Yorkers are encouraged to participate in Invasive Species Awareness Week and work toprotect our lands and waters from invasive pests while following social distancing guidelinesduring the State’s response to COVID-19,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Ourpartners are providing new, virtual opportunities to educate the public about how to identify andmap invasive species that New Yorkers can put to immediate use while spending time outdoorsduring these unprecedented times."