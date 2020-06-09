QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now in its seventh year, the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program is handling its Invasive Species Awareness Week differently this year. All of its programs are digital, which means hands-on elements aren’t the same. But, on the upside, attendance has doubled, and for organizers, there are things to learn long after COVID-19.
Latest stories
- Learners double in number for Invasive Species Awareness Week
- ‘Defund the Police’: What does it really mean?
- Boat washing demonstration for Invasive Species Awareness Week set for Wednesday
- Siro’s plans to reopen for 2020 Saratoga racing season
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update