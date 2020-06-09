Learners double in number for Invasive Species Awareness Week

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Now in its seventh year, the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program is handling its Invasive Species Awareness Week differently this year. All of its programs are digital, which means hands-on elements aren’t the same. But, on the upside, attendance has doubled, and for organizers, there are things to learn long after COVID-19.

