ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those interested in learning how to ice skate, the Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York is sponsoring skate clinics on February 4 and March 4. The clinics hosted by the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club will be 30 minutes long.

The clinics are free and open to all ages and skill levels but registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed and the rink will be closed to the public.