ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you ever taken a stroll and seen or heard a bird you could not recognize? At 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, the Albany Pine Bush Reserve will be hosting a virtual webinar that covers basic bird identification.

The webinar will offer tips and resources to help you learn about the birds you can see and hear in the Albany Pine Bush and in your neighborhood. In addition to learning about identifying birds, you can also learn how to participate in community science projects like the Great Backyard Bird Count from February 17-20, 2023.

The webinar is free to attend. To register, click here.