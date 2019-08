COBLESKILL, N.Y. (MEWS10)— It wasn’t long ago when just about everyone knew how to make soap. How every town had a blacksmith. Where making your own hunting decoy was Common.

Discover Heritage Village at the Schoharie County Sunshine fair offers demonstrations by artisans on these lost day to day skills.

This is Laurel Dabbs first time at the fair, stop by her pavilion and watch as she demonstrates the art of decoy carving.