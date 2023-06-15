The walking tour will highlight historic buildings and sites around the City of Gloversville.

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Gloversville is hosting community walks that highlight historic buildings and sites being transformed through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant. The tours will run at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on June 17 and 18.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and good footwear. The tours are expected to last 60 to 90 minutes. Tours may be canceled due to severe weather. Participants will be notified via phone and email.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/downtowngloversville/register or call (518) 725-7700 ext. 4. Tours are limited to 25 individuals.