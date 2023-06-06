ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In wild parts of New York, like the Hudson Valley and Adirondacks, black bears are awake and active. This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a presentation on how to avoid disturbing their ursine neighbors, should they encounter one.

The Mountain Top Library in Tannersville is set to host a session on black bear conflicts on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. The session will go over how to keep potential food sources away from bears’ eyes and keen noses. Wildlife biologists will be in attendance to answer questions about how to live in harmony with whatever might live out in the woods.

“The mountain top communities in Greene County have a robust bear population and every summer we receive reports of bears being attracted to homes and businesses,” said DEC Region 4 Regional Director Anthony Luisi. “Human-bear conflicts can be prevented through increased awareness of how to eliminate food sources for bears near people.”

The event will be held free of charge. Mountain Top Library is located at 6093 Main St., Tannersville. Anyone who encounters a black bear is encouraged to report the incident to Region 4 Wildlife at (607) 652-7367, or 1-844-DEC-ECOS.