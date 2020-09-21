League of Women Voters of Saratoga County volunteers ready for National Voter Registration Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Saratoga County will be available at many locations throughout Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties Tuesday, September 22 in support of National Voter Registration Day. Some locations will be open beginning at 7:30 a.m. with various available times during the day.

Over 80 volunteers will be helping people across Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties register to vote and fill out absentee voter registration forms, says LWV of Saratoga County 2020 National Voter Registration Day Coordinator, Kathy Biegay. Despite coronavirus fears, Biegay says she is pleased with the number of volunteers ready to help this year.

This year, the LWV has the support of Donate Life, the Adirondack Women’s Bar Association, and Stewart’s Shops, says Biegay. She encourages anyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot to complete the registration either online or in-person at one of their many locations throughout the day on Tuesday, September 22, or at a county board of elections location.

As explained in an earlier story with the League of Women’s Voters of New York State Deputy Director, Jennifer Wilson, the absentee ballot process is completed in two steps. Biegay says it’s important to act now because the Boards of Election have already started mailing ballots.

Voter registration locations on Tuesday, September 22

Saratoga County

Clifton Park Stewarts Crescent Road Noon to 6 p.m. Galway Dockstader Field 2 p.m. to dusk Gansevoort Stewarts Ballard Road 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Malta Stewarts Round Lake Road 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saratoga Springs EOC (Presbyterian Church Circular Street 11:15 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. FingerPaint 395 Broadway 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Salvation Army 27 Woodlawn 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saratoga YMCA 290 West Avenue 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. St Clements Food Pantry 231 Lake Avenue 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stewarts 402 Lake Avenue 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stewarts 4208 Rt. 50 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Schuylerville Stewarts 208 Broad Street 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stillwater Stillwater Library 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Warren County

Glens Falls Glens Falls Hospital 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stewarts 96 Warren Street 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stewarts Corinth Road 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Queensbury SUNY ACC 640 Bay Road 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington County

Granville Stewarts 56 Quaker Street 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hartford Stewarts 8062 Rt. 40 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whitehall Stewarts 60 Poultney Road 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

League of Women Voters county chapters

County Boards of Elections

