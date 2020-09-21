League of Women Voters of Saratoga County volunteers ready for National Voter Registration Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Saratoga County will be available at many locations throughout Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties Tuesday, September 22 in support of National Voter Registration Day. Some locations will be open beginning at 7:30 a.m. with various available times during the day.
Over 80 volunteers will be helping people across Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties register to vote and fill out absentee voter registration forms, says LWV of Saratoga County 2020 National Voter Registration Day Coordinator, Kathy Biegay. Despite coronavirus fears, Biegay says she is pleased with the number of volunteers ready to help this year.
This year, the LWV has the support of Donate Life, the Adirondack Women’s Bar Association, and Stewart’s Shops, says Biegay. She encourages anyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot to complete the registration either online or in-person at one of their many locations throughout the day on Tuesday, September 22, or at a county board of elections location.
As explained in an earlier story with the League of Women’s Voters of New York State Deputy Director, Jennifer Wilson, the absentee ballot process is completed in two steps. Biegay says it’s important to act now because the Boards of Election have already started mailing ballots.
Voter registration locations on Tuesday, September 22
Saratoga County
|Clifton Park
|Stewarts Crescent Road
|Noon to 6 p.m.
|Galway
|Dockstader Field
|2 p.m. to dusk
|Gansevoort
|Stewarts Ballard Road
|8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Malta
|Stewarts Round Lake Road
|9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Saratoga Springs
|EOC (Presbyterian Church Circular Street
|11:15 a.m.to 1:30 p.m.
|FingerPaint 395 Broadway
|10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Salvation Army 27 Woodlawn
|7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
|Saratoga YMCA 290 West Avenue
|7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
|St Clements Food Pantry 231 Lake Avenue
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Stewarts 402 Lake Avenue
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Stewarts 4208 Rt. 50
|8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Schuylerville
|Stewarts 208 Broad Street
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Stillwater
|Stillwater Library
|3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Warren County
|Glens Falls
|Glens Falls Hospital
|2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Stewarts 96 Warren Street
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Stewarts Corinth Road
|2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Queensbury
|SUNY ACC 640 Bay Road
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington County
|Granville
|Stewarts 56 Quaker Street
|11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Hartford
|Stewarts 8062 Rt. 40
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Whitehall
|Stewarts 60 Poultney Road
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
League of Women Voters county chapters
County Boards of Elections
