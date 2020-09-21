League of Women Voters of Saratoga County volunteers ready for National Voter Registration Day

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Saratoga County will be available at many locations throughout Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties Tuesday, September 22 in support of National Voter Registration Day. Some locations will be open beginning at 7:30 a.m. with various available times during the day.

Over 80 volunteers will be helping people across Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties register to vote and fill out absentee voter registration forms, says LWV of Saratoga County 2020 National Voter Registration Day Coordinator, Kathy Biegay. Despite coronavirus fears, Biegay says she is pleased with the number of volunteers ready to help this year.

This year, the LWV has the support of Donate Life, the Adirondack Women’s Bar Association, and Stewart’s Shops, says Biegay. She encourages anyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot to complete the registration either online or in-person at one of their many locations throughout the day on Tuesday, September 22, or at a county board of elections location.

As explained in an earlier story with the League of Women’s Voters of New York State Deputy Director, Jennifer Wilson, the absentee ballot process is completed in two steps. Biegay says it’s important to act now because the Boards of Election have already started mailing ballots.

Voter registration locations on Tuesday, September 22

Saratoga County

Clifton ParkStewarts Crescent RoadNoon to 6 p.m.
GalwayDockstader Field2 p.m. to dusk
GansevoortStewarts Ballard Road8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
MaltaStewarts Round Lake Road9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saratoga SpringsEOC (Presbyterian Church Circular Street11:15 a.m.to 1:30 p.m.
 FingerPaint 395 Broadway10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
 Salvation Army 27 Woodlawn7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
 Saratoga YMCA 290 West Avenue7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
 St Clements Food Pantry 231 Lake Avenue9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
 Stewarts  402 Lake Avenue10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
 Stewarts 4208 Rt. 508 a.m. to 11 a.m.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SchuylervilleStewarts 208 Broad Street2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
StillwaterStillwater Library3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Warren County

Glens FallsGlens Falls Hospital2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
 Stewarts 96 Warren Street2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
 Stewarts Corinth Road2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
QueensburySUNY ACC 640 Bay Road10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington County

GranvilleStewarts 56 Quaker Street11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HartfordStewarts 8062 Rt. 409 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WhitehallStewarts 60 Poultney Road10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

League of Women Voters county chapters

County Boards of Elections

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report