Leaf, Yard Waste drop off services to commence Monday in Troy

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Starting Monday May 18, Troy residents can drop off their yard waste or leaf bags at the Department of Public Works Garage.

The drop off limit is 10 bags per person and is limited to leaf/yard waste only. The leaves must be placed in paper bags and cannot not be contaminated with litter, plastic, metals, garbage, or dog waste.

Those wishing to drop off the leaves can enter the Public Works garage site via 7th Avenue between Douw Street and Swift Street. Face coverings are required for those dropping off leaf/yard waste bags.

City officials also announced that leaf bag curbside pick up will be available on the last full week of each month starting Monday, May 25th.

“We are pleased to resume leaf bag collection under a modified schedule while offering a residential drop-off option at the Public Works garage,” Mayor Patrick Madden said. “Postponement of leaf bag collection earlier this year was critical to protecting the health of employees while ensuring essential operations like garbage collection could continue. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation to assist Public Works staff implement this modified service schedule.”

