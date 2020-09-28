Leaf-peeping season is underway

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Fall has arrived in the Hudson Valley, the leaves are turning, the temperature is dropping, and the days are getting shorter. That means it’s leaf-peeping season.

In the fall, as the sunlight diminishes and as temperatures drop, trees and other plants stop producing Chlorophyll, and it begins to breakdown in the leaf. As it does, the yellow to red colors start to shine through.

The Capital Region offers many areas and ways to enjoy the turning of the season and the end of summer.

The 113 acre Hannacroix Creek Preserve offer several hiking trails and viewing platforms to enjoy the changing of the season.

Twenty minutes south of Albany is Hannacroix Creek Preserve. The Preserve offers over 113 acres of woodlands and wetlands filled with the green of several different kinds of trees.

Located on state route 144 just north of New Baltimore, the Preserve has several wide and easily marked trails. Multiple observation decks allow hikers to look out over the Hudson Valley and enjoy what some call the flowers of fall.

You are surrounded in a tunnel of green as you head to the Hudson River.

The Hudson River Interpretive Trail lead out from the large gravel parking lot. This trail is spacious and has a canopied roof overhead as you walk down to the Hudson River.

Take advantage of several benches as you watch the bright colored leaves.

Once at the river, have a seat on the bench. You can enjoy the view of Schodack Island across the Hudson and the sound of the waves lapping on the shore.

Leaves are slowly changing color, and soon the reds and yellow will dominate.

