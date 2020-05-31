ALBANY – The Albany County Legislative Black Caucus Chair William Clay and
County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce issued a statement Sunday in response to the
violent demonstrations that occurred in Albany on Saturday.
“The Legislative Black Caucus is fully in support of those who wish for their voices to
be heard and want to march, but it has to be in a peaceful way. When we start acting
with violence, it takes away from the original intent,” LBC Chair William Clay said.
“The LBC is 100 percent against the violence demonstrated last evening and joins our
local law enforcement in finding the culprits. The crimes committed in the name of
George Floyd is wrong. No one who is genuinely interested in justice is interested in
hurting innocent people or damaging property,” continued Clay.
Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce stated, “The members of the Albany County
Legislature have been working diligently to see our country through the COVID-19
crisis. Last night’s senseless destruction was a tragic setback for a community seeking
to rebuild and reopen. We must create an opportunity to address the anger, anxiety and
pain in our communities that is proactive.”
LATEST STORIES
- Small-business owners left to pick up the pieces after Albany riots
- Leaders in Albany County Legislature release statement in response to Saturday night riots
- Albany City Officials address community following Saturday night riots
- Albany County Executive is joined by Albany County Sheriff Apple for daily briefing
- Empire State Weekly Barclay on Legislative Session