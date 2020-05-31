Leaders in Albany County Legislature release statement in response to Saturday night riots

ALBANY – The Albany County Legislative Black Caucus Chair William Clay and

County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce issued a statement Sunday in response to the

violent demonstrations that occurred in Albany on Saturday.

“The Legislative Black Caucus is fully in support of those who wish for their voices to

be heard and want to march, but it has to be in a peaceful way. When we start acting

with violence, it takes away from the original intent,” LBC Chair William Clay said.

“The LBC is 100 percent against the violence demonstrated last evening and joins our

local law enforcement in finding the culprits. The crimes committed in the name of

George Floyd is wrong. No one who is genuinely interested in justice is interested in

hurting innocent people or damaging property,” continued Clay.

Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce stated, “The members of the Albany County

Legislature have been working diligently to see our country through the COVID-19

crisis. Last night’s senseless destruction was a tragic setback for a community seeking

to rebuild and reopen. We must create an opportunity to address the anger, anxiety and

pain in our communities that is proactive.”

