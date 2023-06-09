TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy making progress removing the lead pipes, breaking ground on the project earlier this week. NEWS10 has the latest on how the clean water is flowing.

“It’s all about working together to get the job done and to ensure safe drinking water for the people of Troy,” said City Council President Carmella Mantello.

People in Troy are starting to get lead-free pipes. Those who live near the corner of Adam’s Street and 4th Street are some of the first to have the new service lines.

“It started yesterday and we’re on number five We have a long way to go but we’re online about two or three a day,” said Chris Wheland the Superintendent of Public Utilities.

The entire project is expected to cost between 30 to 40 million dollars, and it could take up to 10 years to complete. But the city needs its residents to help with the inventory in order to apply for more federal funding to help complete the project.

“Once we get a better inventory and we’re able to get more numbers more closely what we

need, we can apply for grants for funding and use them on the private side,” said Wheland.

The lead pipe removal will not cost Troy residents a dime.

“The money that we have currently is not going to affect the water rate at all,” said Wheland.

The city currently has nearly $3 million to get some homes finished, this year.

“About 350 to 400 services,” said Wheland.

City leaders say they are happy with the progress that has been needed for some time.

“This is long overdue, but we’re pleased ground has been broken,” said Mantello.

“The water department has been spectacular in setting this program up. They have become a model in the region. Others are coming to us for resources, to figure out how to do it. And so, we’re happy to share that information with them as well,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

For more on how to find out if your pipes have lead or not use the Troy City interactive map.