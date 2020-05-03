Lea Michele announces pregnancy

(CNN) — Former Glee star Lea Michele is pregnant.
The 33-year-old posted a photo of herself, with a baby bump on Instagram Saturday.
For the caption, she just wrote,”So grateful.”
This will be the first child for Michele and husband Zandy Reich.
He is president of the clothing brand AYR.
