SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a statement released on Facebook, The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. is issuing a voluntary recall of their product Pup-PIEs, specific lot number: “022297 Sell By 102024.” The announcement comes after complaints were made on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

In part, the company wrote, “The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. is focused on ensuring the health and safety of all our four-legged friends – something that has been a priority since we started this company over 21 years ago. Since we became aware of this situation on Sunday, April 30th, 2023 we have been working around the clock with our team to develop the best course of action. It is out of an abundance of caution; The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. has decided to voluntarily remove the entire lot of Pup-PIEs at issue from the market. The specific lot number in question is: 022297 Sell By 10-20-24.”

If you currently have a Pup-PIE from this specific lot, you are asked to return it to the purchase location for a full refund. According to the company, their course of action was announced to their retail and distributor partners nationwide on Friday, May 5.

The company says they will follow up with more information once the voluntary removal of sale is completed. If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to email info@lazydogcookies.com.