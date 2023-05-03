SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Founded in 2001 by Amy and Keith Augustine, Lazy Dog Cookie Co. focuses on all-natural ingredients. The Saratoga Springs-based business ships their dog treats to customers across the country.

Originally from Pennsylvania, the company moves from a small kitchen in their home to a 10,000 sq. foot facility in Saratoga Springs last year. The expansion is allowing the company to grow at a quick pace.

The company also offers cookies for horses called “horse biscuits”, as part of a collaboration with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.

Some of their best selling treats include Mutt Mallows, which are soft-baked cookies that are wheat, corn and soy free. Another best selling item is their “Pup-PIES,” which is a pie-shaped treat made to celebrate an occasion like a birthday. All their products are available online and in select stores.