Lawsuit filed against the DEC over hiring process

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In February 2019 two members of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) filed a complaint saying they believe certain civil service requirements for the Director of Law Enforcement for the DEC were changed to advance minority promotions.

Maj. Scott Florence, who headed the Bureau of the Environmental Criminal Investigations, and Maj. Mike St. Jeanos who is in charge of Special Operations and Emergency Response filed the suit.

The suit claims that Bernard Rivers, who is named in the suit, took a civil service test for the position of Director of Law Enforcement in 2017 that he failed. Florence and St. Jeanos passed the same exam and were two of eight people with a passing grade.

In 2017 Director Joe Schneider said he was looking to retire in the spring of the following year. Following Schneider’s retirement Rivers was appointed Acting Director until a permanent replacement could be found.

During 2018, DEC management continued to conduct interviews through the summer and according to the suit both Florence and St. Jeanos were told in October 2018 that the process was moving forward and someone from the list of passing exam scores would be chosen.

The lawsuit claims even though the defendants were told the replacement would be chosen from the exam list, in June 2018 DEC management requested the New York State Civil Service Commission to declassify the position of Director of Law Enforcement. In mid-October 2018 it was discovered by the DEC that the Civil Service Commission had reclassified the position to eliminate the test in September 2018.

According to the suit, the Civil Service Commission reminded the DEC that the approval should be used to further minority promotions. Allegedly after receiving the notification the now exempt position was never reposted and that Rivers was the only person interviewed for the position.

Rivers was appointed Director of the Division of Law Enforcement in November 2018.

Florence claims he was so offended by the decision that he retired five years early because he was no longer able to carry out his duties as a Major in Charge of the Bureau of Environmental Criminal Investigations and he lost out on benefits due to him retiring early.

St. Jeanos is currently employed with the DEC and claims that since he filed the original complaint he has been told that he may have to move his office, is being treated differently than other command staff and is being threatened with the creation of a new job that would take some of his current duties.