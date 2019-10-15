Lawsuit accuses Albany Medical Center of Human trafficking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Nurses association filed a lawsuit against Albany Medical Center that alleges the hospital has forced hundreds of Filipino nurses to continue working there under threat of deportation.

Albany Medical Center started a program in 2002 where they recruit nurses from the Philipines. The program covered transportation, education among other costs.

The union speaking out, saying the clause which states nurses who leave their job within the first three years of employment must pay the hospital back up to $20,000, is illegal and constitues forced labor and voilates the human trafficking law.

The union claims the contract threatens Filipino nurses with deportation if they don’t pay the hospital back after breaching their contract.

Hospital representatives said they have never legally pursued any of the nurses for money and any payment a nurse made for a breached contract was done voluntarily.