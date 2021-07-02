Laws curb fireworks, revelers go elsewhere

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sale and use of fireworks may be banned in Albany County, but that’s not stopping people from going across county lines to buy the pyrotechnic.

“As of last week we had 76 reported complaints for fireworks in the City of Albany,” said Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith.

Smith said complaints have gone down this year, but the fireworks still going off are still having an impact.

“They not only have an impact on our residents and neighbors, but they also have an impact on our veterans, specifically those who suffer from PTSD. They also have an impact on pets,” Smith said.

Fireworks have ignited PTSD in veterans. You may have heard the word “shell shocked.” Annette payne at Albany Veterans Affairs said that term was a precursor for the word PTSD.

“That’s one of the reasons that the VA system kind of developed. Because there were so many people who came back from those Great World Wars, the country had to come up with a way to help these veterans,” Payne said.

Payne is the chief of mental health at the VA. She said former service members choose to stay home during the holiday weekend rather than go out.

“It is ironic that they’ve had these experiences and they’re not necessarily able to enjoy celebrations in the way that civilians do,” Payne said.

There are resources for veterans. For those in crisis call 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1). The hotline is open 24/7.