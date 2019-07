ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This session lawmakers voted to extend the New York State Film Tax Credit Program.

In March, some Republican senators expressed dissent over $420 million per-year tax credit saying it should be “shifted” to fund “critical services.”

Albany Film Commissioner Debby Goedeke says shoots like these can make a big impact on the local economy, even when you may not see a crew filming.

The tax program has been extended through 2024.